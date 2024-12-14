Share
News

Euthanasia Now Responsible for 1 in 20 Deaths in Canada

 By Jack Davis  December 14, 2024 at 3:14pm
Share

Voluntary euthanasia in Canada led to more than 15,000 deaths in 2023, according to a government report.

The procedures made up 4.7 percent of deaths in Canada last year, new government data shows, according to the BBC.

The report put the mean age of those who died via assisted suicide at just above 77.

About 96 percent of patients had what the report called “reasonably foreseeable” deaths due to cancer or other conditions.

The report noted that patients in a minority of cases wanted to die after a long illness they believed impacted their quality of life.

Canada legalized assisted death in 2016. Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Austria also have laws allowing people to partake in medically assisted suicide.

Canada requires two independent healthcare providers to support a patient’s request to die.

Quebec, which is home to about 22 percent of the Canadian population, accounted for about 37 percent of voluntary euthanasia deaths nationwide.

Canada created the medically assisted dying process for the terminally ill, but expanded the program to include people who believe their quality of life is severely impacted by an illness. They were planning to include the mentally ill this year, but delayed that step amid concerns about the scope of the expansion.

Should euthanasia be legal in America?

In October, a government committee showed that what was termed an “unmet social need” led to some deaths, according to the Associated Press.

“To finally have a government report that recognizes these cases of concern is extremely important,” Dr. Ramona Coelho, a member of the committee, said. “We’ve been gaslit for so many years when we raised fears about people getting MAiD because they were poor, disabled or socially isolated.”

The committee cited the case of an unemployed man in his 40s with bowel disease whose background included substance abuse and mental health issues. The man was called “socially vulnerable and isolated,” yet a psychiatrist suggested euthanasia as an option as part of a mental health assessment, raising eyebrows among panel members.

Trudo Lemmens, a professor of health law and policy at the University of Toronto, said Canadian medical and judicial authorities appeared “unwilling to curtail practices that appear ethically problematic.”

“Either the law is too broad, or the professional guidance not precise enough,” Lemmens remarked. “Or it is simply not seen as a priority to protect some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

Related:
Dogs Across America Are Paying the Price for Pandemic, Bidenomics as Key Shelter Stat Skyrockets


The group Cardus, which opposes voluntary euthanasia, said that voluntary euthanasia has become the fifth-leading cause of death in Canada.

“Assisted dying was not meant to become a routine way of dying,” the group wrote in a report on the rise in assisted deaths.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Euthanasia Now Responsible for 1 in 20 Deaths in Canada
As Syria Falls, Druze Communities Beg Israel to Be Annexed
Police Now Think Luigi Mangione Wasn't Even a Client of UnitedHealthcare, Targeted CEO for Another Reason
Former Governor Posts Footage of 'Dozens of Drones' Over His House, Demands 'Answers and Action Now'
Officials Issue Warning After Oddly Colored Snow Falls on Town: 'Avoid Ingesting or Direct Skin Contact'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation