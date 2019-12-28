SECTIONS
News
Print

Alabama Police Deaths Hit Highest Level in 32 Years, Mostly with Stolen Guns

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty ImagesPolice officers block Broad Street near the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 2015, in Selma, Alabama. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published December 28, 2019 at 12:23am
Print

Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was shot and killed at a gas station. Huntsville police Officer Billy Fred Clardy III was killed as officers tried to intercept a suspected drug delivery.

In all, six Alabama law enforcement officers were shot and killed in 2019, the highest number in more than three decades, according to state statistics.

“This has been a horrific year for law enforcement as it relates to what we have faced,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

The attorney general’s office provided statistics dating back to 1987 on officers who were feloniously killed in the line of duty.

In addition to the shootings, a seventh Alabama law enforcement officer, Monroe County Deputy Sheriff Jay Dailey, was killed in a car crash while responding to a burglary.

TRENDING: Alabama Woman Goes Missing After Sending Ominous Text Message

Five of the six slain officers were killed with stolen guns, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“None of the guns were in the hands of people who should have had them. And that’s what gun owners want to prevent. I’m a gun owner, too. Don’t let your guns become crime guns,” David Hyche, the ATF special agent in charge in Alabama, told news outlets Monday

Nationally, 128 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in the first 51 weeks of 2019, including car crashes and other deaths, according to preliminary numbers from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

Only three states — Texas, New York and California — had more deaths than Alabama.

The six officers slain in Alabama were:

— Birmingham police Sgt. Wytasha Carter, who was shot and killed in January as officers questioned two people suspected of trying to break into cars in Alabama’s largest city, the police department said.

— Mobile police Officer Sean Tuder, who was shot and killed in January. He was trying to apprehend a suspect when he was killed, the police department said.

— Auburn police Officer William Buechner, who was shot and killed in May while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.

RELATED: After Woman's Tragic Murder, Cops Created Christmas Parade To Comfort Her Grieving Son

— Tuscaloosa police Officer Dornell Cousette, who was shot and killed in September while trying to arrest a wanted man. Cousette had spotted the suspect outside and was shot to death after chasing him into a house.

— Williams was shot and killed in November at a convenience store. The attorney general said he was responding to a noise complaint. The teenager charged in his slaying is the son of a deputy in a neighboring county.

— In Huntsville, Clardy was shot and killed as a suspect opened fire when officers tried to intercept a suspected drug delivery, his department said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Alabama Police Deaths Hit Highest Level in 32 Years, Mostly with Stolen Guns
Stock Market Opens Higher After Big Holiday Shopping Numbers
Popular Messaging App Is Reportedly a United Arab Emirates Government Spy Tool
New Construction Seen at Potential N. Korea Missile Site as Government Warns US of 'Christmas Gift'
Terrified Passengers Stop Runaway Tram After Driver Reportedly Passes Out
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×