Rapper Who Allegedly Killed Female Police Officer Arrested, Brought to Courthouse in Her Handcuffs

By Jack Davis
Published December 14, 2019 at 8:02am
There was a lot of symbolism in Thursday’s arrest of a Texas rapper who has been accused of killing a Houston-area police officer.

Tavores Henderson, 21, who raps under the name “Killah Dre,” was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

He was restrained with a pair of handcuffs formerly used by Nassau Bay Police Department Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, who Henderson is accused of killing on Tuesday.

He was apparently brought to court in the same handcuffs, too.

“Tuesday night when Sgt. Sullivan lost her life, Henderson fled the scene with one handcuff on his wrist. I bet he didn’t know Sgt. Sullivan had another set waiting on him…he’s currently at the @HCSOTexas jail & wearing HER handcuffs while on his way to court tonight!” HCSO Maj. Mike Lee tweeted.

Lee had earlier made it clear that he had nothing but contempt for Sullivan’s killer.

WARNING: The following video contains profane language that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

Henderson faces a capital murder charge. Police say he confessed to killing Sullivan, according to Fox News.

Some police officials expressed outrage that bond of $150,000 was initially set for Henderson, who was charged with felony murder on Thursday before the charge was upgraded to capital murder on Friday. At that point, he was held without bond, KTRK reported.

“A Police Sgt dead, suspect on the run for couple days, my team and our law enforcement partners do a phenomenal job locating & taking him into custody without incident — I simply do not understand his initial bond set at $150,000,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted before the charge was upgraded.

The incident began Tuesday in Nassau Bay, a small community near Houston.

“Sullivan was assisting in a traffic stop at an apartment complex,” Fox reported, “when police discovered the driver, later identified as Henderson, had an outstanding warrant for assault.”

As he was being placed in handcuffs, Henderson got away, police said.

Police said he drove off in his car, striking Henderson. Police said she was run over and dragged by the car Henderson was driving.

Henderson’s mother, 37-year-old Tiffany Henderson, and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Geoffrey Wheeler, were charged with hindering apprehension after police said they helped hide the suspect.

Tiffany Henderson is also accused of lying to the police about where her son was.

“I can’t tell you what a nightmare it’s been for our city. The first time anything like this has happened. I just can’t compliment everybody involved enough to bring this individual to swift justice,” Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman said.

Sullivan, 43, had been with the police department for almost 16 years.

Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie called Sullivan  “a consummate professional in police work,” according to Fox.

