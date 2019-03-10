SECTIONS
Allred: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly

FILE - In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Musician R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center for a hearing in his child support case at the Daley Center in Chicago. Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 10:56am
Modified March 10, 2019 at 11:01am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorney Gloria Allred says a client has turned a tape over to law enforcement that appears to feature R&B singer R. Kelly sexually abusing girls.

Allred and her client are expected to discuss the tape at a news conference in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

Kelly is facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman. He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty after being charged last month.

He was released from jail on Saturday, where he had been held in connection to overdue child support. He was released after a payment for more than $161,000 was made on his behalf.

Attorney Michael Avenatti also has said he has turned over two videos to prosecutors that he says shows Kelly sexually abusing girls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

