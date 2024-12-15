What Trump's Victory Means for US Diplomacy

After the sweeping 312 electoral vote victory from President-elect Donald Trump, war instigators are quaking, money funneling nations are preparing to take a hit on their usual payday from the U.S., and entire global power systems are groveling.

From France’s President Emmanuel Macron to Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, sweet little letters were pouring left and right. One may wonder why such flattery is being pumped out to our 47th president, and what follows. This is what the Trump victory means for diplomacy.

Our incoming president is known for his tough commitment to a good deal, and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen knows this. That may be a component in her mention of the desire to purchase American energy products for European use.

She had this to say in her flattering message to President Trump, “We still get a lot of LNG from Russia and why not replace it by American LNG, which is cheaper for us and brings down our energy prices.”

President Trump could leverage President Von Der Leyen’s support to replace Russian LNG as a bargaining item for multiple issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, such as the BRICS project or the Ukraine War.

Another possible reason President Von Der Leyen could be putting forward the idea of purchasing American energy could be to avoid the looming threat of tariffs on products from foreign nations.

Only President Von Der Leyen knows the end strategy, however; either way, President Trump and America will benefit from this energy policy win.

Going a bit deeper into the fabric of Europe, President Trump could be thrilled about the collapse of the French government.

Having worked with President Macron before, he’d be more than happy to say “au revoir” to Macron and “Bonjour” to front runner Marine Le Pen after the next French presidential election.

This switch out of a highly liberal president to an ideological friend of sorts would most likely make everything easier for President Trump when dealing with France.

Until then, his meet-up with President Macron at the newly renovated Notre Dame could be a commemorative moment signifying no bad blood, at least for the moment.

Coming home to North America, President Trump would have the typical hardship with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s failing popularity and the growth of opposition leader Pierre Poilievre may be very pleasing to President Trump. Since the next federal election is in 2025, there could be a really useful opportunity to make friends with leader Poilievre before that swiftly approaching election.

Until then, Prime Minister Trudeau’s economic policies will continue to be excoriated by President Trump, and Prime Minister Trudeau will continue to clap back.

However, President Trump may see a bridge to continue trade talks and energy talks with Canada. So that could go very well, or Prime Minister Trudeau could make a stand and reject a deal. But seeing as economic growth could be mutually beneficial (in a political and economic sense), it’s highly unlikely that would happen.

Looking lower to South America, President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico could be looking to establish a friendship with President Trump by supporting his very strong support of deportation.

Regarding the issue of non-Mexicans being stored in Mexico after getting caught illegally living in America, she had this to say, “Send people who come from other countries to their countries of origin.”

President Sheinbaum’s desire for this deal to be implemented is crystal clear, and President Trump would love to have this foreign policy win on his record.

President Trump has also made it clear that his urge to obliterate gangs and cartels has not weakened. He has threatened a 25 percent tariff on all Mexican goods if the nation does not comply with demands to dramatically reduce illegal immigration and distribution of narcotics.

President Trump claimed in November that on a call with President Sheinbaum, she agreed to “stop migration through Mexico.” With the support of President Sheinbaum, it seems that President Trump will have a very successful relationship with Mexico, but only time can tell how this relationship will develop.

Much more can be said about President Trump’s impact on foreign policy, however President Trump has dealt with these nations before.

The core difference is some new world leaders, but his trademark approach to negotiations, pre-established relationships with current leaders and governments, and tough views on tariffs will most likely achieve great results on boosting America’s diminished global status.

