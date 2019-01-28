Amazon picks up CIA torture investigation film ‘The Report’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Vice Studios has announced that Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to the CIA torture investigation film “The Report.”

Vice produced the film and made the announcement Monday following an all-night bidding war for the buzzy political film.

“The Report” stars Adam Driver as senate staffer Daniel Jones, who investigates the CIA’s detention and interrogation program.

Annette Bening plays Senator Dianne Feinstein in the long gestating film from writer-director Scott Z. Burns that received rave reviews at the festival. It was purchased for around $14 million.

Amazon plans to release “The Report” in theaters in the fall for an awards push.

It’s the second major acquisition for the studio, which also picked up Mindy Kaling’s talk show host comedy “Late Night” for $13 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

