AP source: Broncos rookie Lindsay done for season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the MRI results tells The Associated Press that Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay’s season is over after tests showed he sustained major damage to his right wrist in Denver’s loss at Oakland.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team was off on Christmas Day, confirmed a report by 9News in Denver that medical tests Tuesday morning revealed ligament damage and a possible scaphoid fracture.

Lindsay, who was injured in the Broncos’ 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday night, won’t play in the Broncos’ finale against the Chargers on Sunday.

It also appears unlikely he’ll be able to play in the Pro Bowl next month after becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Lindsay finishes the season with 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns. He won’t get the chance to break the NFL record of 1,104 yards for undrafted rookie running backs that was set by the Colts’ Dominic Rhodes in 2001.

