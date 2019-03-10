SECTIONS
AP sources: Jets agree on deal to acquire Raiders’ Osemele

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 2:17pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Two people with direct knowledge of the trade tell The Associated Press that the New York Jets have agreed to acquire left guard Kelechi Osemele from the Oakland Raiders.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade can’t be completed until the new league year starts Wednesday.

The deal is also expected to include draft picks for both sides.

ESPN first reported the trade Sunday, and said the Jets are also sending their fifth-round draft pick to the Raiders for Oakland’s sixth-rounder.

Osemele fills a big need on the Jets’ offensive line with starting left guard James Carpenter scheduled to become a free agent. The move also saves the Raiders $10.2 million on their salary cap.

The deal is the second by the Raiders in less than 24 hours. They agreed Saturday to acquire receiver Antonio Brown in a trade with Pittsburgh.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow in Alameda, California, contributed.

