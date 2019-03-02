SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Ariya Jutanugarn moves into 1st place at LPGA Singapore

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Amy Olson of the U.S. plays an approaching shot during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France. Olson's eagle on the front nine and a late birdie on the 16th hole were enough for the American to emerge from a five-way tie for the first-round lead to shoot a 3-under 69 and take a two-stroke lead after two rounds at the HSBC Women's World Championship. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 1:25am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SINGAPORE (AP) — The No. 1 player in the world is No. 1 after three rounds at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Two strokes behind American Amy Olson after two rounds, Ariya Jutanugarn moved to the top of the leaderboard Saturday and a one-stroke lead after a 6-under 66 at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.

Jutanugarn had a three-round total of 11-under 205. No. 3 Minjee Lee was in second place after a 67, with Jodi Ewart Shadoff in third after a 68, two behind the top-ranked Thai player.

Olson had an incredibly mixed round of one double-bogey, three bogeys and six birdies for a 71 and was three strokes behind.

Former No. 1 Lydia Ko shot 69 to move to 5-under. Brooke Henderson had a 67 to move well up the leaderboard to 3-under — from 33rd to a tie for 14th. Nelly Korda, who won the Women’s Australian Open two weeks ago, was also at 3-under after a 69.

TRENDING: Brothers Involved in Jussie Smollett Situation Release Public Statement: ‘Tremendous Regret’

“I didn’t start off that well, but I was able to birdie the second hole, chip-in and that kind of changed my mood a little bit and momentum,” said Henderson. “I was able to make a lot of birdies and have some fun, so it was nice.

“I guess I just wasn’t used to this course playing so firm and windy. Other years, it seemed to hold pretty well and it was pretty calm out here.”

Lee will play with Jutanugarn in the final group on Sunday, but the stakes are higher in the fourth round.

“I’ve played with her a lot. I think I played with her every single round, so it’s probably going to be four in a row with tomorrow.” Lee said. “She’s fast and just good all around.”

Asked if Jutanugarn had an “aura about her” going into a final round, Lee wasn’t agreeing.

“I’m not really sure what that means, if you have an aura,” Lee said. “I’m just going to say she’s a great person and it’s nice to play with her.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Russian Nobel winner Alferov dies at 88
4 children, 1 adult killed in German house fire
Shiffrin poised to win World Cup as Sochi race called off
50-plus people missing after pipeline explodes in Nigeria
US-backed Syrian fighters advance on 2 fronts against IS
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×