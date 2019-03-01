As Brexit looms, UK ‘preppers’ stock up and hunker down

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — For almost as long as Britain and the European Union have been wrangling over Brexit, Melvin Burton has been preparing for a bumpy landing.

He reels off the cornucopia of cans filling his shed and the cupboard under his stairs: “Tomato sauce, chopped tomatoes, corned beef, tuna, honey, baked beans, tins of ham.” Cat food, too, “because I don’t want them to go hungry.”

Burton is one of a growing number of “Brexit preppers” stockpiling in anticipation of disruption if Britain leaves the EU next month without a deal.

Britain imports almost a third of its food from the EU, and the government says that a “no-deal” Brexit could bring severe disruption to freight across the English Channel and “reduced availability and choice of products,” especially fresh fruit and vegetables.

