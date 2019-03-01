SECTIONS
As Brexit looms, UK ‘preppers’ stock up and hunker down

In this Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 photo, Paolo Arrigo of Seeds of Italy fills up a Brexit Vegetable Growing Survival kit bag, at his company store in London. Arrigo put together 12 months’ worth of easy-to-grow seed packets _ carrots, beans, lettuce, pumpkin, tomatoes _ and labelled it a Brexit Vegetable Growing Survival Kit. He has sold hundreds in a few weeks. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 2:31am
LONDON (AP) — For almost as long as Britain and the European Union have been wrangling over Brexit, Melvin Burton has been preparing for a bumpy landing.

He reels off the cornucopia of cans filling his shed and the cupboard under his stairs: “Tomato sauce, chopped tomatoes, corned beef, tuna, honey, baked beans, tins of ham.” Cat food, too, “because I don’t want them to go hungry.”

Burton is one of a growing number of “Brexit preppers” stockpiling in anticipation of disruption if Britain leaves the EU next month without a deal.

Britain imports almost a third of its food from the EU, and the government says that a “no-deal” Brexit could bring severe disruption to freight across the English Channel and “reduced availability and choice of products,” especially fresh fruit and vegetables.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

