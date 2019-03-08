SECTIONS
At least 25 Central American migrants die in Mexico accident

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 12:44am
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas say at least 25 Central American migrants have died when the truck they were traveling in overturned.

The Chiapas state prosecutor’s office said in a statement late Thursday that 29 others were injured in the accident. It appears the driver lost control of the truck around 6 p.m. near the town of Francisco Sarabia in the municipality of Soyalo.

The injured were transported to hospitals. Authorities did not provide the nationalities of the victims, and say the investigation continues.

Chiapas is the historic entry point for Central American migrants arriving in Mexico from Guatemala. The normal migratory flow has attracted additional attention will the arrival of several large migrant caravans from Central America during the past year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

