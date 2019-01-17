Attorney: New racist threats at GM plant where nooses found

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An attorney for workers suing General Motors says employees are still facing racial harassment after nooses and racist graffiti were found two years ago at a plant in Ohio.

The attorney says one worker found a monkey doll and a racist drawing near his work station this week.

The group of workers filed a lawsuit against the automaker last April, saying the company didn’t do enough to stop the racial harassment at its Toledo plant.

GM says it’s taking the matter seriously and has taken several steps to address harassment at the plant and is continuing to investigate.

But attorney Michelle Vocht (voht) says GM still isn’t doing everything it can to protect the employees.

She says the latest racist messages have been ramping up since December.

