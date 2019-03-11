SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Barrick Gold drops takeover bid for Newmont Mining

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2006 file photo, a close-up of the chest patch of a worker at Barrick's Ruby Hill Mine, outside Eureka, Nev., is shown. Barrick Gold is dropping its takeover bid for Newmont Mining, as the gold companies instead form a joint venture to combine their Nevada mining operations. Last month Barrick Gold Corp. offered to acquire Newmont Mining Corp. for about $18 billion in stock. The joint venture will include the companies' assets and reserves in Nevada. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 5:54am
Modified March 11, 2019 at 6:40am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Barrick Gold is dropping its takeover bid for Newmont Mining, as the gold companies instead form a joint venture to combine their Nevada mining operations.

Last month Barrick Gold Corp. offered to acquire Newmont Mining Corp. for about $18 billion in stock.

The joint venture will include the companies’ assets and reserves in Nevada. It doesn’t include Barrick’s Fourmile project and Newmont’s Fiberline and Mike deposits, pending the determination of their commercial feasibility.

The companies estimate they’ll achieve $500 million in average pretax savings a year in the first five full years of the combination.

The venture, which is expected to be completed in the coming months, still needs regulatory approval.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Hits Meghan McCain with a Low Blow, Drags Her Dad into Discussion

Shares of Barrick Gold rose more than 2 percent in Monday premarket trading, while Newmont’s stock was flat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Democrats turn to blue-collar Milwaukee for 2020 convention
North Carolina sued again over transgender rights
Chicago Symphony musicians on strike in contract dispute
Authorities identify 9-year-old girl found in duffel bag
Israeli court sentences soldiers for abusing Palestinians
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×