SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Beilein and Izzo talk about state of game on PodcastOne

Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, right, before an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 11:20am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 12:44pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Their in-state rivalry is as friendly as it is competitive, and that’s the way both Michigan coach John Beilein and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo like it.

The two coaches talk to AP sports writer Larry Lage on the latest episode of PodcastOne Sports Now on the eve of Sunday’s showdown that was won 77-70 by Michigan State. They discuss coaches who do the right thing in college basketball and those who don’t, and talk about how tough it always is to win against each other.

Both coaches head top 10 teams, with Michigan State ranked sixth and Michigan ninth in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

Co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg discuss how attendance is up in college basketball and the game seems to be moving past the ongoing FBI probe into recruiting irregularities. They also talk about the new pitch clock in baseball, and Dahlberg remembers how the late Don Newcombe told him about starting both games of a doubleheader in 1950.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Abortion: Tennessee lawmakers advance fetal heartbeat bill
Upon further review, NFL’s replay system could remain intact
Data show many allegations of sex abuse of migrant children
GOP candidate in disputed US House race not running again
New York prosecutor bristles at suggestion he’s a Trump ally
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×