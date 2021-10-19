Share
Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour called "Courage" in Quebec City, Montreal, Canada, on Sept. 18, 2019. (Jacques Boissinot - The Canadian Press / AP)

Beloved Singer Forced to Delay Las Vegas Show Opening Due to Persistent Medical Issue

 By The Associated Press  October 19, 2021 at 8:50am
Celine Dion is delaying the opening of her new Las Vegas show due to muscle spasms that have kept her from performing.

A statement posted on her website on Tuesday said the singer has been having severe and persistent muscle spasms and she is being evaluated and treated by a medical team.

“I’m heartbroken by this,” Dion said in the statement.

“My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.”

Shows scheduled for the Resorts World Theatre on Nov. 5 through Nov. 20 and Jan. 19 through Feb. 5, 2022, are being canceled.

The statement said that her world tour is still scheduled to resume in March 2022.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




