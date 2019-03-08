Biden eyes fundraising challenge amid new sense of urgency

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — On the cusp of a decision, former Vice President Joe Biden is weighing at least one daunting challenge that could complicate his path to the Democratic presidential nomination: money.

Those close to Biden believe he would start off at a distinct fundraising disadvantage compared to would-be rivals, whose campaigns have benefited from an early flood of small-dollar donations from the most liberal wing of the party.

Biden, a 76-year-old lifetime politician with strong connections to the party’s establishment, would be forced to rely on an “old-school grind-it-out” plan to generate campaign cash from wealthy individual donors.

And he’d need to do it quickly should he enter what is expected to be the most expensive campaign in U.S. history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.