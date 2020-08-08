Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet with Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s first known in-person session with a potential running mate as he nears a decision.

Whitmer visited Biden on Sunday, according to two high-ranking Michigan Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The first-term governor of the battleground state has long been on his short list of possible running mates.

Flight records show a chartered plane left Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport at 5:33 p.m. and returned at 11:16 p.m.

The governor’s office declined to confirm or deny the trip.

TRENDING: Breaking: Facebook Deletes Trump Post for 1st Time in History

“We don’t discuss her personal schedule,” spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said.

Biden’s campaign declined to comment.

Biden has pledged to select a woman as his running mate and has conducted an expansive search, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, California Rep. Karen Bass and former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice.

Do you think Biden will choose Whitmer as his running mate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 33% (1 Votes) 67% (2 Votes)

On Wednesday — days after visiting Biden — Whitmer declared racism a public health crisis, created an advisory council of black leaders and required implicit bias training for all state employees.

Biden campaigned for Whitmer in the 2018 gubernatorial election. She is a co-chair on his campaign.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.