Biden Met with Whitmer as He Nears VP Pick

In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan.Al Goldis / AP, FileIn this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. (Al Goldis / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published August 7, 2020 at 10:35pm
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet with Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s first known in-person session with a potential running mate as he nears a decision.

Whitmer visited Biden on Sunday, according to two high-ranking Michigan Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The first-term governor of the battleground state has long been on his short list of possible running mates.

Flight records show a chartered plane left Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport at 5:33 p.m. and returned at 11:16 p.m.

The governor’s office declined to confirm or deny the trip.

“We don’t discuss her personal schedule,” spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said.

Biden’s campaign declined to comment.

Biden has pledged to select a woman as his running mate and has conducted an expansive search, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, California Rep. Karen Bass and former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice.

On Wednesday — days after visiting Biden — Whitmer declared racism a public health crisis, created an advisory council of black leaders and required implicit bias training for all state employees.

Biden campaigned for Whitmer in the 2018 gubernatorial election. She is a co-chair on his campaign.

The Associated Press
