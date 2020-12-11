Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Biden Unveils Top Picks with Deep Obama Administration Ties

Joe Biden looks on as former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice delivers remarks after being introduced as Biden’s choice to lead his Domestic Policy Council on Dec. 11, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesJoe Biden looks on as former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice delivers remarks after being introduced as Biden’s choice to lead his Domestic Policy Council on Dec. 11, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 11, 2020 at 10:50am
P Share Print

Joe Biden on Friday introduced five top picks for his new administration, drawing on leading names from the Obama White House while also tapping an Ohio congresswoman and a congressional committee veteran.

Appearing at the afternoon event were Biden’s choice for director of the Domestic Policy Council, Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser and U.N. ambassador; and Denis McDonough, Obama’s White House chief of staff, now nominated as Veterans Affairs secretary.

Also attending were Biden’s selection for agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, who held the same post for Obama; Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, chosen to be the new administration’s Housing and Urban Development chief; and Katherine Tai, who is chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee and has been tapped as U.S. trade representative.

“They bring deep experience and bold new thinking,” Biden said. “Above all, they know how government should and can work for all Americans.”

Rice, who was once thought to be a finalist to become Biden’s running mate before he settled on Kamala Harris, is set to have wide-ranging sway over the incoming administration’s approach to immigration and health care.

TRENDING: Medical Professor Blasts Fauci: Here Are 3 Proofs He's Spreading Misinformation

She worked closely with Biden when he was Obama’s vice president and won’t require Senate confirmation — which could have faced stiff Republican opposition.

Those in line to head agencies require Senate approval.

Biden has already chosen former Secretary of State John Kerry to serve as special envoy on climate and Kerry’s Obama-era deputy Antony Blinken to lead the State Department.

Jeff Zients, who did stints as acting Office of Management and Budget director and a top economic adviser in the Obama White House, will return as Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Biden Unveils Top Picks with Deep Obama Administration Ties
Trump Admin Executes Man Who Severely Abused, Murdered His Own 2-Year-Old Daughter
Senate Approves Defense Bill Despite Trump's Threat To Veto Over Big Tech Protections
Trump Announces 'Massive Breakthrough' for Peace as Israel Reaches Deal with Another Arab Nation
Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Faces Final Stage of Scrutiny Before FDA Decision
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×