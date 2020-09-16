SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

Big Ten Reverses Course, Announces Fall Football Will Go On After Push from Trump

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is surrounded by Wisconsin defenders during the Big Ten championship game Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.Michael Conroy / APOhio State quarterback Justin Fields is surrounded by Wisconsin defenders during the Big Ten championship game Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 16, 2020 at 6:28am
P Share Print

Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.

Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday and said it plans to begin its season the Oct. 23-24 weekend. Each team will have an eight-game schedule.

The Big Ten said its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously Tuesday to restart sports. The vote last month was 11-3 to postpone, with Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska voting against.

The move came amid sharp pressure from coaches, a lawsuit from players and pressure from parents and even President Donald Trump pushing for a Big Ten football season.

The conference is home to a number of battleground states in the November election, and Trump swiftly applauded the move in a tweet.

TRENDING: Biden: 'I Carry with Me, in My Pocket, Do I Have That? Anyone? Where's My Staff? I Gave It Away'

“Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK,” he said Wednesday morning. “All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!”

For weeks, the president had called for the conference to reverse its decision to cancel football this fall, and he even discussed the issue with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

RELATED: NFL Legend Mike Ditka To Anthem Protesters: 'If You Can't Respect This Country, Get the Hell Out of It'

The emergence of daily rapid-response COVID-19 testing, not available when university presidents and chancellors decided to pull the plug on the season, helped trigger a revote.

Do you think President Trump deserves credit for the return of Big Ten football this fall?

The Big Ten said it will begin daily testing of its athletes, coaches and staff on Sept. 30.

The conference said it will require each school to designate a chief infection officer to oversee the collection and reporting of data for the conference.

Team test positivity rate and population positivity rate thresholds will be used to determine whether teams must halt practice or play. The earliest an athlete can return to game competition would be 21 days following a COVID-19 positive diagnosis.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, team physician for Ohio State.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Big Ten Reverses Course, Announces Fall Football Will Go On After Push from Trump
Federal Government Reveals Plan for Free COVID Vaccines for All Americans
Google Grilled on Liberal Bias as Trump Admin Winds Up To Nail Big Tech
Officer Wounded in Drive-By Shooting at Federal Courthouse, 1 Arrested
Lancaster Brings Hammer Down on Rioters with $1 Million Bail
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×