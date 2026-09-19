Watch: MLB Player Knocked Out Cold in 'Terrifying Moment' - Then Medics Manage to Make Things Worse

New York Mets first baseman Jared Young was knocked out cold Thursday night after a collision with teammate Nolan McLean — but the manhandling that followed may have been even harder to watch.

With two outs in the sixth inning of a 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Justin Crawford hit a slow grounder toward first. Young and pitcher McLean both hesitated, then converged. McLean’s knee slammed into Young’s head as Young dove for the ball. Young went face-first into the dirt and lay motionless.

Interim manager Andy Green called it “a terrifying moment on a baseball field,” according to WNBC-TV.

“Took him a while to come to. Really scary collision,” Green said after the game.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor was blunt: “It was a scary moment. You can only think about how quick life can get out of your hands.”

“It was scary to sit there and just know that he wasn’t with us in that moment. He was just somewhere else.”

Young was down for several minutes while trainers immobilized his neck. He later gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled off. The Mets said he had feeling in his extremities and was taken to a hospital.

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Later, the team reported that a CT scan came back negative. Green said Young still had “real concussion symptoms” but “full use of his extremities,” and that the club hoped it had “avoided the scariest outcomes.”

Then came the part that lit up social media.

Video of the removal showed the stretcher crew jostling Young as they loaded him onto the cart. His head and neck bounced as the gurney was lifted and the wheels dropped. Viewers, including working paramedics, said that is the last thing that should happen after a possible neck or head injury.

Jomboy Media posted the cart-off:

Mets first baseman Jared Young gave a thumbs up to the crowd while being carted off after taking a knee to the head pic.twitter.com/WxUg01b36i — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 18, 2026

Where are all the competent people in this world? pic.twitter.com/r1EJuYnfiU — Rob D (@deadpullhitter) September 18, 2026

Another viewer, identifying himself as a paramedic, replied: “As a paramedic — this was the most painful part of this entire accident. Like the Three Stooges out there. Smh”

As a paramedic – this was the most painful part of this entire accident. Like the three stooges out there. Smh — Eddie (@EddieCOL86) September 18, 2026

Replies under the videos accused the crew of shaking Young after he had been unconscious. One user compared the cart-off to a wooden roller coaster.

Another said that if Young did not have a neck injury from the knee, “he sure as hell had one after getting lifted in the gurney into the cart.”

Video of the removal showed Young’s head and neck moving as the stretcher was lifted onto the cart. Working paramedics in the replies said a possible head or spinal injury calls for keeping the head and neck immobilized.

McLean was shaken. Green said he “probably” should not have left the pitcher in to finish the inning.

McLean recorded the last out of the sixth. Mark Vientos took over at first.

Young, 31, has been one of the Mets’ better stories this year, hitting .266 with nine homers in his first extended big-league run.

The Mets placed Young on the 7-day concussion injury list,”effectively ending his season,” MLB.com reported.

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