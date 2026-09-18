'A Tremendous Loss': Veteran Prosecutor Found Dead in Courthouse

Senior prosecutor Eric Zahnd was found dead inside a Platte County courthouse in Missouri on Thursday, and an investigation into his passing is now underway.

Pete Mundo of KCMO, citing unnamed sources, reported that Zahnd committed suicide at the courthouse.

An afternoon “incident” forced the courthouse to close and sent employees home, though authorities released no further details, according to WDAF-TV.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating his death, KMBC-TV reported.

Platte County Presiding Judge Myles Perry said the courthouse will remain closed on Friday and reopen on Monday, barring further developments.

Zahnd is reportedly the longest-serving prosecutor in county history and was elected back in 2002.

He announced his retirement back in April and chose not to seek reelection.

During his retirement announcement to the media, he said he felt it was “the right time” for him to “step back from public life and just do something else.”

Zahnd, who won multiple accolades during his career, handled thousands of cases involving various crimes. He leaves behind his wife, Tracy, and two sons.

Zahnd was also cited for his focus on child predator cases and for helping pass “Jessica’s Law,” which mandated life sentences for child rapists.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway provided a statement to WDAF-TV and expressed sorrow at the news of his death.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd,” she said. “I have known Eric for many years and have always held him in the highest regard.”

“Eric was a true patriot, a person of remarkable character and integrity, and a public servant who cared deeply about his community,” Hanaway added. “We are very grateful for his dedication to public safety, the rule of law, and Platte County.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Tracy, and sons, Benjamin and Luke, during this incredibly difficult time,” she concluded. “We stand ready to assist the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office however they need.”

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe also released a statement which read, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd. This is a tremendous loss for Platte County and the entire state.”

“Eric will be remembered for his strong leadership and dedication to public safety and the rule of law, having established best practices used by prosecutors across the state,” Kehoe continued.

“Claudia and I extend our heartfelt condolences to Eric’s family, loved ones, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was “saddened to hear that Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd has died.”

“Our community is grateful for the decades of hard work he performed to keep us safe. My prayers are with his family, his colleagues and all who loved him.”

Zahnd was also named Prosecutor of the Year for Missouri back in 2014.

Before taking office, he was a business attorney who focused on litigation and worked with the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

Mark Gibson has been appointed to serve as interim prosecutor until Gov. Kehoe chooses a permanent replacement.

“Eric’s passing is a profound loss for our office, the people who work here in the office and our community,” Gibson declared. “I am committed to honoring his legacy by ensuring the work of this office continues without interruption.”

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