NFL Player Appears to Lose Temper, Shove Fan During Loss

 By The Associated Press  November 26, 2023 at 10:49pm
Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronted Eagles fans and appeared to shove one of them in the waning moments of Buffalo’s loss to Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walked from the sideline toward the front row of stands at Lincoln Financial Field and started jawing at Eagles fans.

Phillips got close to the face of one fan before Lawson walked up and seemingly made physical contact with the spectator, according to video circulating on social media.

You can see the viral video for yourself below:

Security eventually intervened and the fan continued to shout toward the Buffalo players.

Defensive end Leonard Floyd tried to defuse the situation and walked the players back to the sideline.

The Bills did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday night.

Should Lawson be punished for this?

The Eagles beat the Bills 37-34 in overtime.

The 10-1 Eagles next play at home on Sunday.

The 6-6 Bills have a bye week and next play on Dec. 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs — and may be without the services of Lawson if the NFL decides to do something about the viral incident.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
