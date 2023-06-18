Share
News
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks on the court following the Mercury's loss to the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena on Friday in Washington, D.C.
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks on the court following the Mercury's loss to the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena on Friday in Washington, D.C. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Brittney Griner Misses Second Game in a Row

 By The Associated Press  June 18, 2023 at 10:03am
Share

Brittney Griner sat on the bench in warmups for the second straight game, sidelined by a hip injury she suffered earlier this week.

The All-Star center worked out on the court about an hour before the game against New York and looked good doing an array of post moves and jumpers. She told The Associated Press when she walked into the arena that she hoped to play.

Instead, she sat on the bench cheering on her teammates, getting ruled out about 20 minutes before the game started after being listed as questionable on the injury report.

It was the Mercury’s first game in New York since Griner was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months last year.

Before the game, Griner signed autographs and posed for photos with fans, one of whom had a sign that read “NY (hearts) BG”. She also caught up with USA Basketball teammate Breanna Stewart and other Liberty players.

Trending:
Hillary Clinton Donor Charged After Police Find Footage of Disturbing Sex Crimes with Animal

Stewart wore a Griner jersey walking into the arena and the two exchanged a hug and chatted for a while during warmups.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, who coached Griner in Phoenix from 2014-21, had dinner with Griner on Saturday night when the Mercury got to New York.

“She’s a special human being,” Brondello said. “For me it was just great to hug her and to be like we just saw each other last week. That’s how special she is so it was wonderful.”

The Liberty showed a video package showcasing Griner and the work of the “Bring Our Families Home” campaign during the first timeout. Griner received a loud standing ovation from the crowd and waved to fans and pointed to her heart.

Are you a fan of women’s basketball?

Griner has been receiving warm ovations from the crowd on every road trip this season.

The game against New York closed out a two-game road trip for the Mercury. It was their first road trip since Griner was confronted by comedian Alex Stein at the Dallas airport.

The league has been working with Griner and the Mercury on travel options including charter flights.

Phoenix coach Vanessa Nygaard said before the game that the team had “no issues” with their travel this weekend. The team played in Washington on Friday. When asked about how the team is traveling now, she said she couldn’t comment on changes because of security, but “I do feel good about where we are now.”

Phoenix was also missing Diana Taurasi for the second straight game with a hamstring injury.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Brittney Griner Misses Second Game in a Row
State GOP Sets Date for First Southern 2024 Presidential Primary
Netanyahu Speaks Out in Damning Way Against US-Iran Nuclear Agreements
Nearly 100 Dead from Sweltering Heat Wave - Health Care Workers' Leave Cancelled as Emergency Hospital Beds Are Opened
Public Transit Security Guard Removed from Duty After Video Showed Savage Act Toward Sleeping Man
See more...

Conversation