Buffett encourages investors to bet on American economy

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 7:52am
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett says the company he built through decades of acquisitions continues to perform well even though he hasn’t found any major deals at attractive prices recently.

Buffett released his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders on Saturday. He says the two potential successors he promoted last year to oversee most day-to-day operations are doing well, but the 88-year-old tycoon makes no mention of retiring.

Buffett also encourages investors to continue betting on the American economy because Berkshire has prospered by doing so, but he says they shouldn’t forget about the rest of the world.

He says Americans will benefit and be safer if all nations thrive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

