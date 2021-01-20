Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

California Sheriff's Deputy Slain in Shootout After Vehicle Pursuit

This undated photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department shows Adam Gibson, who was shot and killed in a shootout on Jan. 19, 2021.Sacramento County Sheriff's Dept. via APThis undated photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department shows Adam Gibson, who was shot and killed in a shootout on Jan. 19, 2021. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Dept. via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published January 19, 2021 at 6:34pm
Mewe Share P Share

A California sheriff’s deputy was killed and another deputy was wounded in a shootout with a suspect who gunned down a K-9 dog before he was fatally shot, authorities said.

The gunfight erupted in Sacramento near a racetrack at the Cal Expo event venue after a vehicle pursuit late Monday, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said.

The deputy who died was identified as Adam Gibson, a six-year veteran of the department, Jones said. “He leaves behind a wife and an infant child,” the sheriff said.

The injured deputy was in stable condition, Jones said.

Jones said the suspect was a man in his 40s but didn’t release his name

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: Believe It or Not, There's Good News Coming for America

He was identified Tuesday as Robert Stephen Calderon by his mother, Jenny Calderon, who talked to the Sacramento Bee. He had a history of criminal activity, drug use and mental illness, according to his family and court records.

Calderon said that her son had been on drugs in the past, and “I think he was bipolar.”

“He saw people coming out of the walls,” she said. “They would come, and they would abuse him. And he was mad at me because he thought I was letting them into his room.”

Calderon said that led him to get a gun and that she had no idea how he was able to obtain it.

“I told him to get rid of it, I told him you have to go get some help, and you have to get rid of that gun,” she said.

The pursuit and shooting followed an attempted traffic stop, Jones said, and the driver ended up crashing on the Cal Expo grounds.

“One of the K-9 officers deployed a K-9 dog up to the vehicle to try and assist getting the suspect out of the vehicle. The suspect immediately shot and killed the K-9 unit, then immediately started firing at the officers,” Jones said.

It wasn’t immediately known what prompted the attempted traffic stop.

The Sacramento Police Department plans to handle the investigation, Jones said.

RELATED: Police Union Head Calls Out Critics in Fiery Letter: 'Our Noble Profession Has Been Demonized'

Gov. Gavin Newsom offered condolences to the slain deputy’s family.

“Deputy Gibson will forever be remembered for his selfless sacrifice and his commitment to providing safety and security for the Sacramento community,” Newsom said in a statement.

Calderon’s family said he was a former truck driver and in-home health services worker. They said he was frequently homeless and living in a Chevrolet Suburban, often parking it outside the used clothing store where deputies contacted him Monday night.

He had a combined nine felony and misdemeanor cases out of Sacramento County dating to 1993, Superior Court records show. The cases generally involve drugs and stolen vehicles.

His most recent local case, a felony, came in 2012. He was sentenced to 16 months in state prison for vehicle theft.

Jenny Calderon broke down several times speaking about her son and what he had done. Speaking in her apartment, Calderon said she was mourning not only her son, but especially the fallen deputy and his family.

“I’m glad he’s dead because if he knew what he had done to that deputy’s family, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself,” she said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







California Sheriff's Deputy Slain in Shootout After Vehicle Pursuit
McConnell Defends Filibuster from Libs Looking to Push Biden's Agenda Through Senate
MyPillow Dropped from Major Retailers, Founder Blames His Outspoken Support for Trump
Trump Admin Deals Parting Blow to Venezuela with Sweeping New Sanctions
Pompeo Fires Parting Shot: China's Abuse of Uighur Muslims Amounts to 'Genocide'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×