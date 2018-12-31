Cardinals fire Steve Wilks after 1 season as head coach

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired Steve Wilks after just one season as head coach.

Wilks’ firing Monday followed a 3-13 season, the franchise’s worst record in 18 years and the worst in the NFL this season.

Wilks, 49, was hired after Bruce Arians retired following five seasons in Arizona.

With Wilks’ status confirmed, there is still one major uncertainty: Will Larry Fitzgerald be back for a 16th season?

