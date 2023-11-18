Share
News

Book Overdue for More Than a Century Returned to US Library: 'It's an Artifact'

 By The Associated Press  November 18, 2023 at 11:38am
Share

A library book that was more than a century overdue finally was returned in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Titled “Famous Composers” and featuring the likes of Bach, Mozart and Beethoven, the tome turned up while someone was sorting through a relative’s belongings.

The St. Paul Public Library checkout slip shows the book was last borrowed in 1919, Minnesota Public Radio reported Friday.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joked Saturday on social media that there would be no fine.

The library, like many across the country, stopped charging late fees in 2019.

Trending:
Trump Gag Order Lifted by New York Appeals Court Judge

The future of the book is uncertain. John Larson, the St. Paul Public Library’s digital library coordinator, said he doubts it will go back into circulation because of its delicate condition, but he expects the library to hang onto it.

“It has reached a point where it’s not just an old book, it’s an artifact. It has a little bit of history to it,” he said.

Larson said in his 25 years of working for the library, it was the oldest book he ever saw returned.

Do you still visit your local library?

“There’s been a time or two when something has come back and maybe it has been checked out for 20 or 30 years, but nothing where it looks like it has been out for some 100 years,” he said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Book Overdue for More Than a Century Returned to US Library: 'It's an Artifact'
Bottle of Whisky from 1986 Sells at Auction for Record Amount
Police Identify Gunman in State Psychiatric Hospital Shooting
Residents of Evacuated Town Get Terrible News - They Won't Be Going Home Anytime Soon
Taylor Swift Releases Statement After Fan Suddenly Dies at Concert
See more...

Conversation