Share
News
A man walks by a booth selling foods and beverages displaying planet-shaped flags of China and the U.S. during a spring carnival in Beijing on May 13. China has detained a worker from a military group on suspicion of spying for the CIA.
A man walks by a booth selling foods and beverages displaying planet-shaped flags of China and the U.S. during a spring carnival in Beijing on May 13. China has detained a worker from a military group on suspicion of spying for the CIA. (AP / Andy Wong)

China Detains Man, Accuses Him of Being CIA Asset

 By The Associated Press  August 11, 2023 at 3:04am
Share

China has detained a worker from a military industrial group on suspicion of spying for the CIA, national security authorities said Friday, adding to the list of public accusations of espionage between Beijing and Washington.

The Ministry of State Security, China’s civilian spy agency, said in a statement that a military industrial worker surnamed Zeng had been providing military secrets to the CIA for large sums of money.

The 52-year-old suspect had been sent to Italy to study by his employer. There, he met “an official with the U.S. embassy,” who later turned out to be a CIA agent, the ministry claimed.

“Zeng gradually developed a psychological dependence on (the U.S. official), who took the opportunity to indoctrinate him with Western values,” said the statement, posted on the ministry’s WeChat page.

It added that the U.S. official promised the Chinese suspect large amounts of money and to help his family emigrate to the United States in exchange for sensitive information about China’s military, which the worker had access to through his job.

Trending:
Big Mistake Spotted in Mike Pence's Latest Campaign Ad: 'Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?'

“Having finished overseas study, Zeng returned to China and continued to have multiple secret meetings with the CIA agents and provided a great amount of key intelligence and collected funds for spying,” the ministry said.

It added that the suspect had been detained and the case was being investigated further.

The announcement is the latest in a string of public accusations of espionage between Washington and Beijing.

Last week, the U.S. arrested two U.S. Navy sailors on accusations of providing military secrets to China.

Will the conflict with China heat up in the coming months?

Relations between China and the United States plunged to their lowest level in years after the U.S. earlier this year shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had flown over U.S. territory.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Manslaughter Investigation Opened After Fire Kills 11 at Home for Disabled Adults
Sen. Manchin 'Seriously' Considering Abandoning Democratic Party, Switching Affiliation
China Detains Man, Accuses Him of Being CIA Asset
Jimmy Carter 2.0: Biden to Pay $6B Ransom to Foreign Enemy for 5 American Hostages
Dozens Killed, Numerous Historic Buildings Destroyed in Hawaii Blaze That Is 'Going to Change Everything'
See more...

Conversation