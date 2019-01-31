China factory measure improves but activity still sluggish

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing improved in January, a survey showed Thursday, but forecasters said activity remains sluggish as Beijing tries to resolve a tariff battle with Washington.

The purchasing managers’ index issued Thursday by the government statistics agency and an industry group rose 0.1 points on a 100-point scale but stayed below a level that shows activity expanding.

Measures for employment and domestic demand weakened.

China’s economic growth sank to a three-decade low of 6.6 percent in 2018 after activity in the final quarter of the year dipped to its lowest level since the 2008 global crisis.

“We see economic growth remaining sluggish” through mid-2019, Citigroup economists said in a report. “We believe the government will step up efforts to keep the labor market stable.”

TRENDING: Democrats Begin To Jump Ship: Massive Influx of Dems Begin Showing Support for Border Wall

Chinese and U.S. negotiators began talks Wednesday in Washington aimed at resolving the fight over U.S. complaints about Beijing’s technology ambitions.

Communist leaders are trying to steer China to slower, more self-sustaining growth based on consumer spending instead of trade and investment.

But the deceleration has been sharper than expected, prompting Beijing to step up government spending and order banks to lend more to shore up growth and avoid politically dangerous job losses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.