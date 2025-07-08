First the Jewish, Now the Italians: Mamdani Is Systematically Infuriating Key NY Voting Blocs

Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has irked the city’s Italian-American population with an old post that has resurfaced.

Mamdani, a far-left progressive, defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a host of other candidates in New York City’s mayoral primary. Because deep-blue New York City is dominated by Democrats, Mamdani is favored to win the November general election against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent. Cuomo has indicated he might run as well.

Mamdani’s rise from obscurity has brought new attention to posts from his past.

The June 2020 post that created Tuesday’s furor shows the man Democrats want to be the next mayor of New York City extending his middle finger to a statue of Christopher Columbus, which is in his Queens Assembly district.

Take it down. pic.twitter.com/7Bmis8hnnh — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 18, 2020

“Take it down,” Mamdani posted.

Columbus, who sailed for Spain when he reached the Americas in 1492, has long been revered in the Italian community. Genetic research released last year suggested Columbus was likely born in Spain and had Jewish DNA, according to the BBC.

Regardless of what modern science theorizes, Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbus Heritage Coalition, said Mamdani flipped off every Italian when he flipped off Columbus, according to the New York Post.

Do you think Mamdani has any more skeletons in his closet? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He is being disrespectful to the Italian American community,” Vivolo said.

“If you offend one community, you offend all communities,” he said.

New York Italians are upset after this photo surfaced of mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani flipping off a statue of Christopher Columbus and saying, “take it down!” However, it shouldn’t be surprising that a self described, Muslim Democrat Socialist, hates everything about… pic.twitter.com/GGYx70boqB — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) July 8, 2025

“I don’t think he will be mayor for all the people of New York City,” he said.

Joseph Scelsa, founder and president of the Italian American Museum, said about 8 percnet of New York City’s population is Italian.

“To eliminate such a large population of people would be a travesty,” he said. “It’s not inclusive. It’s exclusionary.”

“Who’s to say who is a hero and who is not a hero? Columbus is our hero,” he said.

Mamdani has also irked New York City’s Jewish voters, according to Fox News.

Last year, during Hanukkah, Mamdani posted a video of an Indian comedian acting out Jewish traditions, which angered the group StopAntisemitism.

“Our holidays and traditions are sacred and not for your comedic pleasure, Zohran Mamdani – this is sick,” the group said in a statement.

Mamdani visits a mosque known for its calls for the destruction of Israel. He’s currently campaigning—so this warning should be taken seriously. pic.twitter.com/3nLgFCXa84 — Sophie Chemla 🎗 (@Esther07102023) July 8, 2025

StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez said that if Mamdani wins the November general election, “it would be hands down catastrophic for Jewish residents of New York City.”

“And we would even take it a step further where citizens of New York City in general, due to his very troubling stances on socialism, would greatly suffer as well,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.