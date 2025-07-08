Share
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attends the 2025 New York City Pride March on June 29, 2025, in New York City.
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attends the 2025 New York City Pride March on June 29, 2025, in New York City. (Rob Kim / Getty Images)

First the Jewish, Now the Italians: Mamdani Is Systematically Infuriating Key NY Voting Blocs

 By Jack Davis  July 8, 2025 at 3:53pm
Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has irked the city’s Italian-American population with an old post that has resurfaced.

Mamdani, a far-left progressive, defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a host of other candidates in New York City’s mayoral primary. Because deep-blue New York City is dominated by Democrats, Mamdani is favored to win the November general election against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent. Cuomo has indicated he might run as well.

Mamdani’s rise from obscurity has brought new attention to posts from his past.

The June 2020 post that created Tuesday’s furor shows the man Democrats want to be the next mayor of New York City extending his middle finger to a statue of Christopher Columbus, which is in his Queens Assembly district.

“Take it down,” Mamdani posted.

Columbus, who sailed for Spain when he reached the Americas in 1492, has long been revered in the Italian community. Genetic research released last year suggested Columbus was likely born in Spain and had Jewish DNA, according to the BBC.

Regardless of what modern science theorizes, Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbus Heritage Coalition, said Mamdani flipped off every Italian when he flipped off Columbus, according to the New York Post.

“He is being disrespectful to the Italian American community,” Vivolo said.

“If you offend one community, you offend all communities,” he said.

“I don’t think he will be mayor for all the people of New York City,” he said.

Joseph Scelsa, founder and president of the Italian American Museum, said about 8 percnet of New York City’s population is Italian.

“To eliminate such a large population of people would be a travesty,” he said. “It’s not inclusive. It’s exclusionary.”

“Who’s to say who is a hero and who is not a hero? Columbus is our hero,” he said.

Mamdani has also irked New York City’s Jewish voters, according to Fox News.

Last year, during Hanukkah, Mamdani posted a video of an Indian comedian acting out Jewish traditions, which angered the group StopAntisemitism.

“Our holidays and traditions are sacred and not for your comedic pleasure, Zohran Mamdani – this is sick,” the group said in a statement.

StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez said that if Mamdani wins the November general election, “it would be hands down catastrophic for Jewish residents of New York City.”

“And we would even take it a step further where citizens of New York City in general, due to his very troubling stances on socialism, would greatly suffer as well,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
