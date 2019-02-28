Closure of Pakistan air space snarls flights across Asia

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BANGKOK (AP) — A temporary closure of air space over Pakistan has snarled air traffic, especially between Asia and Europe.

Pakistan aviation authorities say the country’s air space would reopen as of midnight Thursday (1900 GMT). The government closed it Wednesday after Pakistan said its military had shot down shot down two Indian warplanes, escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.

India also suspended flights though some of its northern airports.

Air China canceled its flight Thursday from Beijing to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. According to an employee of the airline’s publicity office in Beijing, the status of other flights would be decided later.

Thai Airways says it had rerouted flights to Europe outside Pakistani air space.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.