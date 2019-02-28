SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Closure of Pakistan air space snarls flights across Asia

Pakistani police officers block a road to Karachi airport after it was close for civilian operations amid tension along the border with India, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Pakistan's military said Wednesday it shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir and captured a pilot, raising tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (AP Photo/Muhammad Rizwan)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 9:59pm
Modified February 27, 2019 at 10:13pm
BANGKOK (AP) — A temporary closure of air space over Pakistan has snarled air traffic, especially between Asia and Europe.

Pakistan aviation authorities say the country’s air space would reopen as of midnight Thursday (1900 GMT). The government closed it Wednesday after Pakistan said its military had shot down shot down two Indian warplanes, escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.

India also suspended flights though some of its northern airports.

Air China canceled its flight Thursday from Beijing to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. According to an employee of the airline’s publicity office in Beijing, the status of other flights would be decided later.

Thai Airways says it had rerouted flights to Europe outside Pakistani air space.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

