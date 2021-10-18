Share
Colin Powell looks on as President George W. Bush addresses State Department employees in Washington on Feb. 15, 2001.
Colin Powell looks on as President George W. Bush addresses State Department employees in Washington on Feb. 15, 2001. (Kenneth Lambert / AP)

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell Has Died, Family Announces

 By The Associated Press  October 18, 2021 at 5:23am
Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday.

He was 84.

In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Powell had been treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

In 1989, he became the first black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role, he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

Powell again made history when he became the first black secretary of state during the Bush administration.

Former President George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “deeply saddened” by Powell’s death.

“He was a great public servant” and “widely respected at home and abroad,” Bush said. “And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

Powell maintained, in a 2012 interview with The Associated Press, that on balance, the U.S. succeeded in Iraq.

“I think we had a lot of successes. Iraq’s terrible dictator is gone,” he said, referring to Saddam Hussein.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
