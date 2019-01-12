Congo’s ruling coalition wins majority in national assembly

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The ruling coalition of Congo’s outgoing President Joseph Kabila has won a large majority of seats in the national assembly. The electoral commission announced the results early Saturday.

That sharply reduces the chances of dramatic reforms under the declared presidential election winner, opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi. The election runner-up accuses Tshisekedi of a backroom deal with Kabila to win power.

The runner-up, businessman and anti-corruption campaigner Martin Fayulu, has said he will file a court challenge to the election results on Saturday morning.

His opposition coalition says Fayulu won 61 percent of the vote, citing figures compiled by the influential Catholic Church’s election observers. The coalition says the figures show Tshieskedi received 18 percent.

The electoral commission says the date for the presidential inauguration is Jan. 22.

