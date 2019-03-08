SECTIONS
Dan Jenkins, sports writing great and author, dies at 89

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 10:45pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Dan Jenkins, the sports writing great and best-selling author known for his humor, has died. He was 89.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati confirmed Jenkins died Thursday in his hometown of Fort Worth.

Jenkins started his writing career at The Fort Worth Press and rose to stardom at Sports Illustrated. He wrote best-sellers “Semi-Tough” ”Baja Oklahoma” and “Dead Solid Perfect” and was a columnist for Playboy and Golf Digest.

Jenkins played golf at TCU and was a close friend of the late golf great Ben Hogan, also a Fort Worth native. Jenkins is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

