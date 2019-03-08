Dan Jenkins, sports writing great and author, dies at 89

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Dan Jenkins, the sports writing great and best-selling author known for his humor, has died. He was 89.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati confirmed Jenkins died Thursday in his hometown of Fort Worth.

Jenkins started his writing career at The Fort Worth Press and rose to stardom at Sports Illustrated. He wrote best-sellers “Semi-Tough” ”Baja Oklahoma” and “Dead Solid Perfect” and was a columnist for Playboy and Golf Digest.

Jenkins played golf at TCU and was a close friend of the late golf great Ben Hogan, also a Fort Worth native. Jenkins is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

