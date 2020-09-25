Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Dem Attorney General Pushes To Nix NYPD Traffic Stops

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference on Sept. 20, 2020, in Rochester, New York.Joshua Rashaad McFadden / Getty ImagesNew York Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference on Sept. 20, 2020, in Rochester, New York. (Joshua Rashaad McFadden / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 25, 2020 at 2:47pm
P Share Print

New York’s Democratic attorney general on Friday recommended the New York Police Department get out of the business of routine traffic enforcement, a radical change she said would prevent encounters like one last year in the Bronx that ended with an officer fatally shooting a motorist.

Attorney General Letitia James, who acts as a special prosecutor appointed to investigate certain police killings, argued that traffic stops for minor infractions often end in violence and that Allan Feliz’s death last October after he was pulled over for a seat belt violation “further underscores the need for this change.”

James’ office concluded that the NYPD’s use of deadly force was justified but that the sequence of events leading to Feliz’s death would not have happened if police hadn’t stopped him in the first place.

Messages seeking comment were left with the police department.

Feliz initially complied when an officer asked him to get out of his car, but then jumped back in and tried to flee, James’ office said in a report on his death that included the recommendation about traffic stop duties.

TRENDING: Pelosi Reveals Legislation Aimed at Limiting Trump's Presidential Powers

Sgt. Jonathan Rivera then fired a stun gun at Feliz and climbed into the car as Feliz shifted the vehicle into gear and began moving. Rivera shot Feliz once in the chest, killing him.

James’ office concluded Rivera was justified in shooting Feliz in part because he feared the vehicle’s movement was endangering another officer standing nearby, the report said.

“The officer’s alleged justification is a fairy tale,” according to Robert Vilensky, a lawyer for the Feliz family, which is suing the NYPD. “The car which they say was moving was at best moving 2 mph. That wouldn’t knock over a fly.

If police officers are to remain involved in traffic enforcement, James’ office said, the police department should drop a policy that encourages officers to arrest any motorist who is found to have an open warrant.

Do you agree with James' recommendation?

Instead, the report said, drivers with open warrants should be arrested only with a supervisor’s approval if an officer has reasonable cause to believe they are a danger to the community.

“It is highly unlikely that the incident involving Mr. Feliz … would have escalated in the manner it did in the absence of this automatic arrest policy,” James’ office wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Dem Attorney General Pushes To Nix NYPD Traffic Stops
Portland Rioters Attack Police Building, Numerous Arrests Made
DOJ Moves To Ban Potential National Security Threat Used by Nearly 20 Million Americans
Stabbings Carried Out at Site of Infamous Charlie Hebdo Attack
New Report Pulls Back Curtain on Sickening Chinese Concentration Camps
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×