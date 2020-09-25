Louisville Police Officer Shows Up for Roll Call 1 Day After Being Shot During Riots

A Louisville, Kentucky, police officer who was shot Wednesday night during rioting after a grand jury announcement about the fate of officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor showed up for roll call less than 24 hours after being wounded.

Major Aubrey Gregory suffered a leg wound Wednesday and was released from the hospital. Officer Robinson Deroches was hit in the abdomen and remained in the hospital following surgery, according to WAVY-TV.

Louisville police posted a clip of Gregory walking into roll call on Facebook.

“Last night, two LMPD officers were shot in the line of duty during our response to the local protests. We’re happy to share this short video of Majory Gregory, walking in to one of our roll calls less than 24 hours after being shot. Major Gregory is still recovering from his injury and is not back to full duty…. yet. The other officer shot is still recovering,” the post said.

Gregory’s friends said they had feared for the worst when they heard he had been wounded.

“With everything going on in the city, unfortunately, the worst went through my mind,” Asia Ford said, according to WAVE-TV.

“Well, my heart dropped,” said George Rodman, whose son, Nick, was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

“Going through what I’ve gone through with my family, losing Nick, and still having a son in the department, yes my heart definitely dropped,” Rodman said. “I texted him last night. We talked a little bit, and the last text he sent was, ‘I’m going to be OK, and I can’t wait to get back out there.’ That’s the kind of leader he is.”

Ford took that praise a step further.

“He’s my hero,” she said.

Ford said the protests have created a false impression about police officers.

“I think a lot of people, with everything going on, the turmoil, the hurt that the city is feeling with the Breonna Taylor case, I think that people should know who some of these police officers are,” she said. “And you have a lot of police officers, like officer Gregory, who is not just out here trying to stir the pot. He’s actually behind the badge because that’s what his passion is.”

Ford and Gregory have been friends since 2015, when he helped her finish a 10K race.

I remember covering then Lt. Aubrey in 2015 when he helped #AsiaFord across the finish line at the #RodesCityRun then was later honored by @louisvillemayor https://t.co/kVk5Z4Kfzi https://t.co/MC5rQNvrjP — Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) September 24, 2020

“I haven’t met a person with a heart the size of #AsiaFord.” Louisville officer helps a mother cross the finish line. pic.twitter.com/yVExbTyfaA — Will Would Feel Awful If Lady G’s Secrets Came Out (@bywillpollock) March 23, 2015

Two @LMPD officers shot during the #BreonnaTaylor protests are on the mend. One of the wounded is Maj. Aubrey Gregory, the compassionate cop who assisted Asia Ford as she struggled in a 2015 10k walk. The story went viral. They’ve remained close as he’s continued helping her. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WlSipXWD1M — Terry Meiners (@terrymeiners) September 24, 2020

“I was at that moment where I was about to give up, and if it wasn’t for him my son would’ve saw me give up,” Ford said. “So I’m just thankful for him.”

Ford said she was relieved to speak with Gregory.

“Once he told me that he was doing good, I was able to breathe again. So he is doing good. He is in the healing process and I’m just glad he’s OK.”

