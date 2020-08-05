Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer’s fatal shooting of a black 18-year-old in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri’s Democratic primary, ending a political dynasty that has spanned more than a half-century.

Bush’s victory came in a rematch of 2018, when she failed to capitalize on a national Democratic wave that favored political newcomers such as Bush’s friend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But this time around, Bush’s supporters said protests over the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest and outrage over perceived racial injustice finally pushed her over the edge.

An emotional Bush, speaking to supporters while wearing a mask, said few people expected her to win.

“They counted us out,” she said. “They called me — I’m just the protester, I’m just the activist with no name, no title and no real money. That’s all they said that I was. But St. Louis showed up today.”

TRENDING: Shooting at Huge Party Reportedly for NFL Player Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Bush’s campaign spokeswoman, Keenan Korth, said voters in the district were “galvanized.”

“They’re ready to turn the page on decades of failed leadership,” Korth said.

Bush, 44, also had backing from political action committee Justice Democrats and Fight Corporate Monopolies this election. She campaigned for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during his presidential bid.

BREAKING: Justice Democrat & Black Lives Matter organizer @CoriBush defeated a corporate-backed political dynasty in #MO01. From the Bronx to St. Louis, the Squad is here to stay, and it’s still growing. pic.twitter.com/ogMU5Djx6Z — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) August 5, 2020

Bush’s primary win essentially guarantees her a seat in Congress representing the heavily Democratic St. Louis area.

Missouri’s 1st Congressional District has been represented by Clay or his father for a half-century. Bill Clay served 32 years before retiring in 2000. William Lacy Clay, 64, was elected that year.

Clay didn’t face a serious challenger until Bush. This year, he ran on his decades-long record in Congress.

“This election is a simple choice,” Clay said in a Monday statement. “Cori Bush’s Empty Rhetoric, or my record of real results and real reforms for the people.”

Both Clay and Bush are black, and black residents slightly outnumber whites in the district that includes St. Louis and north St. Louis County.

RELATED: Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit Over 'Hasty Changes' to Election Laws

Do you think Bush's win shows that the Democratic Party is moving to the left? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (55 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

Bush became ill while pregnant with her second child in 2001 and had to quit her job at a preschool. When she and her then-husband were evicted from a rental home, the couple, their newborn and 14-month-old son lived out of a Ford Explorer for several months.

Eventually, the couple divorced. Bush earned a nursing degree. She also became a pastor.

Michael Brown’s death in 2014 in Ferguson vaulted her into another role: activist. She became a leader of some of the many protests that followed the fatal police shooting of the black, unarmed 18-year-old.

She was back on the streets in 2017 after a white St. Louis officer was acquitted in the shooting death of a black suspect.

She continues to lead protests.

“She’s being buoyed by this movement, and the movement’s origin is in Ferguson,” Justice Democrats spokesman Waleed Shahid said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.