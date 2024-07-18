Share
Legendary Fox Commentator Dead in Stunning Development - 'He Will Be Greatly Missed'

 By Joe Saunders  July 18, 2024 at 2:37pm
Former Fox host Lou Dobbs, a legend in conservative journalism, died on Thursday, according to an announcement by former President Donald Trump.

He was 78.

“The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent,” Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social platform.

“He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!”

Dobbs was a fixture on Fox Business Network from 2011 to 2021, when his show was canceled amid a defamation lawsuit filed against Fox by the Smartmatic voting technology company.

Dobbs had been a vociferous critic of the handling of the 2020 election that saw Democrat Joe Biden succeed then-President Donald Trump, and set the course for much of what the country has experienced in the years since.

Tributes to the broadcaster flowed in on social media as the news spread.

“He was a great friend and patriot who spoke the truth,” Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

Did you watch Lou Dobbs?

Sean Harris, CEO and co-founder of the influential conservative website The Federalist also saluted Dobbs’ patriotism as well as his personal qualities.

“Very sad news. Lou Dobbs was an exceptionally kind, generous, gracious, wonderful man in an industry that rewards none of those qualities,” he wrote in an X post.

“Yet he remained as kind as ever to the end. What a patriot.”

Trump’s post did not cite a cause of death.

