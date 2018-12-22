Designer Raf Simons leaves Calvin Klein over creative vision

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Raf Simons is parting ways with Calvin Klein after two years with the fashion company.

Calvin Klein announced in a statement Friday the Belgian designer’s departure as the chief creative officer was amicable. The company said it decided on a new brand direction different from Simons’ creative vision.

Simons revitalized Calvin Klein with his hip European sensibility after being appointed into the position in 2016. He was a mainstay in the industry, scoring multiple awards over the past couple years from the Council of Fashion Designers of America — considered the Oscars of fashion.

Among the many cultural references Simons cited for his work, one of his favorite was cinema, especially period films.

Calvin Klein will not show during New York Fashion Week in February 2019.

