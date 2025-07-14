Former Israeli Prime Minister Addresses Claims That Epstein 'Worked for Israel'

Israel’s former prime minister has issued a rare and forceful denial in response to explosive claims about Jeffrey Epstein.

Naftali Bennett, who served as Israel’s 13th prime minister and oversaw the Mossad (the country’s national intelligence agency), took to X on Monday to address allegations that Epstein worked for Israeli intelligence.

Bennett said in no uncertain terms that Epstein was not affiliated with the Israeli government.

“As a former Israeli Prime Minister, with the Mossad having reported directly to me, I say to you with 100% certainty,” Bennett began.

He added, “The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false. Epstein’s conduct, both the criminal and the merely despicable, had nothing whatsoever to do with the Mossad or the State of Israel.”

“Epstein never worked for the Mossad,” Bennett wrote. “This accusation is a lie being peddled by prominent online personalities such as Tucker Carlson pretending they know things they don’t.”

The former PM added, “They just make things up, say it with confidence and these lies stick, because it’s Israel. There’s a vicious wave of slander and lies against my country and my people, and we just won’t take it anymore.”

Bennett’s post came days after Tucker Carlson raised questions about Epstein and Israel at a Turning Point USA event in Florida.

NOW – Tucker Carlson says Epstein was "working on behalf" of Israel and Israel was "committing crimes" on American soil. pic.twitter.com/txbMbJCzzj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 12, 2025

Carlson claimed Epstein was likely working for a foreign intelligence agency, “probably not American,” on Friday in Tampa.

He said the disgraced financier had “direct connections to a foreign government.”

Carlson then addressed what he believes is an unspoken rule in Washington – that Israel is not to be criticized.

“No one’s allowed to say that the foreign government is Israel,” Carlson said, “because we have been somehow cowed into thinking that’s naughty.”

“By the way, every single person in Washington, D.C. thinks that. I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t think that. I don’t know any of them that hate Israel,” Carlson said.

He added, “But no one feels they can say that. Why? And I think the longer we play along with it, the more subterranean and creepy and hateful the conversation becomes. So, I think it’s better just to say it right out loud.”

He added, “There’s nothing even anti-Israel about saying that.”

Carlson shared Bennett’s statement an hour after it was posted and told his followers he interpreted it as a “threat.”

You “just won’t take it anymore”? Instead of issuing threats on social media, why don’t you sit down for a rational interview on Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to the Israeli government? We’ll reach out to your office this morning. https://t.co/klcuAI8Dpl — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 14, 2025

“You ‘just won’t take it anymore’? Instead of issuing threats on social media, why don’t you sit down for a rational interview on Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to the Israeli government?” Carlson wrote.

He concluded, “We’ll reach out to your office this morning.”

