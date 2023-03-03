Parler Share
A biopsy confirmed that a skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden's chest was basal cell carcinoma, his doctor reported.
A biopsy confirmed that a skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden's chest was basal cell carcinoma, his doctor reported. (Susan Walsh /AP)

Breaking: Biden Had Cancer Removed from Chest, Must Get Regular Screenings Now

 By The Associated Press  March 3, 2023 at 1:27pm
A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House doctor who has served as Biden’s longtime physician, said “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president’s routine physical on Feb. 16.

Biden, 80, was deemed by O’Connor to be “ healthy, vigorous” and “fit ” to handle his White House responsibilities during that physical exam, which comes as he is weeks away from launching an expected bid for reelection in 2024.

O’Connor said the site of the removal on Biden’s chest has “healed nicely” and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.

Basal cells are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer — especially when caught early. O’Connor said they don’t tend to spread like other cancers, but could grow in size, which is why they are removed.

Biden had “several localized non-melanoma skin cancers” removed from his body before he started his presidency, O’Connor said in his Feb. 16 summary of the president’s health, noting it was well established that Biden spent a lot of time in the sun during his youth.

In January, Biden’s wife Jill also had several lesions removed.

O’Connor said examinations showed that the lesion over Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

The 71-year-old first lady underwent a common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and examine the lesions.

Conversation