There is a new style of synthetic meats on the verge of coming to market that industrialists and climate change fanatics are desperate to avoid talking about in one respect; this meat is made of precancerous or even cancerous cells.

These new meat products, which technically really is meat because its made of cells cultivated from chicken, pork and beef, are variously being called “cultured meat,” “cultivated meat,” or “cell-cultured meat” products, Bloomberg recently reported.

While this relatively new industry is excited to advertise its upcoming products — the first of these products only just received the tacit approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — there is one aspect of the manufacturing that most of these companies loath to talk about.

It is bad enough that one of the biggest plant-based meat companies recently suffered a PR nightmare when its facilities were found to be covered in bacteria and its processing plants were rife with food safety violations. But this new meat industry has a secret it doesn’t want anyone to know about.

The truth is, there is an extremely unappetizing scientific fact about these meats that may make potential customers squeamish about even giving these lab-grown meats a try, Bloomberg noted.

While it is true that the cells that serve as the basis to create these meat substitutes are made of the cells of the very animals that we associate with it, the science says that regular, healthy cells don’t divide enough to supply the company with enough material to make the products on a mass production scale. So, a bit of scientific manipulation is needed to get the cells to divide on the scale needed to feed millions of people.

“To get the cell cultures to grow at rates big enough to power a business, several companies, including the Big Three, are quietly using what are called immortalized cells, something most people have never eaten intentionally,” Bloomberg noted.

“Immortalized cells are a staple of medical research, but they are, technically speaking, precancerous and can be, in some cases, fully cancerous,” the news agency added.

The technology for using these cells in lab experiments was created more than 30 years ago and is routine today for biology and genetics experiments.

Wow. Imagine having your product so directly linked to cancer? No wonder these companies don’t want the scientific facts to become a focus of questions about their products.

Bloomberg goes on to insist that humans cannot possibly develop cancer from these cells by eating lab-grown meat products.

“Prominent cancer researchers tell Bloomberg Businessweek that because the cells aren’t human, it’s essentially impossible for people who eat them to get cancer from them, or for the precancerous or cancerous cells to replicate inside people at all,” Bloomberg assured readers.

One expert even said that cancer cannot spread from one species to another by ingestion.

“It’s essentially impossible for a cell from one species to gain a foothold in the tissues of another species,” biologist Robert Weinberg said. “So even if one were to take highly malignant cells from a cow and drink them, I don’t see what the problem would be.”

But, Bloomberg also noted that there is no medical or scientific history of the consequences of people eating lab-grown meat, so the truth is we don’t have any real record to tell us what can happen if millions of people add these products to their diet.

Bloomberg summed up the issue for this fledgling industry like this: “So while cultured meat companies are desperate to avoid their products being fixed in the public’s mind as a bunch of lab experiments, they also realize that an extended fight about the scientific technicalities of cellular profiles risks forging exactly that association.

“Even if your nouveau meat doesn’t cause cancer and isn’t exactly made from cancer, having to say so repeatedly will inevitably turn off a great many potential customers. As one executive in the field told me, with a dose of comic understatement, there’s a chance the whole thing really ‘might bother some people.'”

Consequently, researchers and “cultivated meat” companies are “anxious about its use of immortalized cells and is doing what it can to avoid the subject.” And they want to avoid the topic as long as they can. “For now, the companies seem to be sticking with silence as their strategy,” Bloomberg exclaimed.

One can see why. It would hardly make your products shine in a positive light if everyone thinks your product is made of “Frankencancer.”

Of course, the only reason anyone is even bothering with all this research is because of the fears of the global warming crowd who claim that eating meat is destroying the earth, or that “cow farts” are killing the planet.

So, it probably does not help that fake meat is tied so closely to absurd wokeism. It also does not help that buttinsky, do-gooding, nanny staters such as Bill Gates and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pushing these products.

Meanwhile, the other types of fake meats have also taken a beating in the marketplace. The sales of fake meats have plummeted recently, dropping as much as 10.5 percent year-over-year.

And it isn’t for lack of trying. Fast food giant McDonald’s recently conducted a trial of a brand of fake meat burgers and the test sales were dismal.

To date, it seems that people just don’t want fake meat products. And the issue might get worse once people get wind of the whole idea that “cultivated meat” is made of cancerous or nearly cancerous cells.

