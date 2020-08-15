SECTIONS
'I Don't Want Anyone To Die': Floyd Cop Defends Himself in Newly Released Video

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao and his attorney Earl Gray exit the Hennepin County Government Center after a courthouse appearance on July 21, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Thao is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.Brandon Bell / Getty ImagesFormer Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao and his attorney Earl Gray exit the Hennepin County Government Center after a courthouse appearance on July 21, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Thao is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 15, 2020 at 9:01am
A former Minneapolis police officer involved in George Floyd’s arrest told investigators that he was focused on crowd control and minimized his role in the actions that led to Floyd’s death, video of the interview shows.

Tou Thao, one of four former officers charged in Floyd’s death, described himself as a “human traffic cone” as he held back onlookers at the scene, the Star Tribune reported, citing video that was released Friday.

Floyd died after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for roughly eight minutes on May 25.

“I don’t want anyone to die,” Thao told an investigator who asked what his reaction was to Floyd’s death. “It was kind of a somber moment, especially for me. My heart kind of sank.”

Thao voluntarily participated in the 1-hour, 40-minute interview with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension eight days after Floyd’s death.

He said that as the bystanders got louder, he became worried they might rush Chauvin and two other officers who were holding Floyd on the ground.

Thao and Chauvin had responded to the scene to help two officers, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng, who were attempting to arrest Floyd for allegedly passing a counterfeit bill at a convenience store.

While they were on the way, Thao said that dispatch canceled the backup call. But Thao, who was driving, said he felt compelled to respond because Lane and Kueng were new officers and the intersection was known to be “especially hostile” to police.

Thao said Floyd appeared to be on drugs, resisted arrested and used his legs to escape from a squad car.

As the officers restrained Floyd on the ground, Thao said he heard Floyd say he couldn’t breathe, adding, “but then he was obviously yelling and talking.”

Thao also said he has never used the maneuver that Chauvin used to pin Floyd to the ground.

Although a woman who identified herself as a Minneapolis firefighter approached Thao and demanded that officers check Floyd’s pulse, Thao told investigators that his job was securing the scene and that he couldn’t “be in two places at once.”

Thao, Lane and Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

All four officers were fired and are scheduled for trial in March.

The video of Thao’s interview was made available Friday after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office supported a motion to have all four officers tried jointly.

The next court hearing for the four is scheduled for Sept. 11.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







