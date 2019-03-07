SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

El Salvador frees 3 women jailed for 10 years for abortion

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, women demand the government free women prisoners who are serving 30-year prison sentences for having an abortion, outside court in San Salvador, El Salvador. After spending 10 years in prison, three women who were sentenced to 30 years for aggravated homicide were freed on Thursday, March 7, 2019 after their sentences were annulled by the El Salvador Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 4:00pm
Modified March 7, 2019 at 4:07pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Supreme Court on Thursday commuted the 30-year sentences of three women imprisoned for abortion convictions, lessening their punishment to time served and ordering them released immediately.

The three women had spent about 10 years in prison on aggravated homicide charges for allegedly having abortions. All claimed they had miscarriages.

The court found that the women were victims of social and economic circumstances and ruled that the original sentences were unreasonable.

“In all three cases, the court recognized that the women have had adverse social, economic and family situations, and the sentences were disproportionate and immoral,” said the Foundation for Research on the Application of the Law.

Upon being released from the women’s prison in the capital, Alba Lorena Rodriguez, 31, said, “We hope the government will recognize that a lot of women in here are innocent, and God willing, they will be freed.”

TRENDING: AOC Was Invited To Debate Climate Skeptics, but She Never Showed up

An additional 18 women remain behind bars for abortion convictions in El Salvador, where abortion is illegal in all situations.

Cinthia Marcela Rodriguez, 30, had no medical insurance when she was arrested in 2008 after what she said was a miscarriage. The court commuted her sentence “for reasons of equity and justice, based on her economic, social and personal situation.”

“Justice is slow,” Rodriguez told a crowd of supporters as she left prison. “Keep fighting for the 18 who remain inside.”

The Citizen’s Group for Decriminalizing Abortion said the high court’s rulings “set a judicial precedent to review the situations of other women who remain in prison.”

In February, the court overturned another woman’s 30-year abortion sentence, ordering a new trial for her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







El Salvador frees 3 women jailed for 10 years for abortion
Apple CEO trumps Trump, reframing his name game
Power outage reported throughout much of Venezuela
Holocaust survivor says teens in swastika photo apologized
US general: Troops cuts don’t impact Somalia, Libya missions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×