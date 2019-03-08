SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Emoji gods approve skin-tone options for couples of color

This undated illustration provided by Tinder/Emojination shows new variations of interracial emoji couples. In the world of emojis, interracial couples had virtually no options in terms of skin tone. But the emoji gods, otherwise known as the Unicode Consortium, recently rectified that, approving 71 new variations. Using six skin tones already available for one-person emojis, vendors such as Apple, Google and Microsoft will now be able to offer couples of color. Additions are expected later this year. (Tinder/Emojination via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 12:54pm
Modified March 8, 2019 at 1:01pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — In the world of emojis, interracial couples had virtually no options in terms of skin tone. But the emoji gods, otherwise known as the Unicode Consortium, recently rectifed that, approving 71 new variations. Using six skin tones already available for one-person emojis, vendors such as Apple, Google and Microsoft will now be able to offer couples of color.

The additions are expected later this year. The effort was spearheaded by the dating app Tinder, starting a year ago. Technically, the emojis involved are referred to as two people “holding hands. A new “gender-inclusive” couple emoji was also approved among 230 new characters.

The skin tones will be available for vendors to incorporate into their keyboards and on their platforms for both same-sex and mixed-gender couple emojis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Emoji gods approve skin-tone options for couples of color
LSU suspends head men’s basketball coach Will Wade
UConn’s Samuelson to miss American tourney with back injury
Fleetwood makes 2 eagles, sets target at Bay Hill
Young Seychelles researcher offered surprise, historic dive
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×