St. Bonaventure players huddle in the first half of a National Invitational Tournament basketball game on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Boulder, Colorado. (David Zalubowski - File / AP)

ESPN Star Abruptly Quits Network to Take College Job

 By The Associated Press  September 18, 2024 at 8:26am
ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from broadcasting to return to his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, to take over the newly created position of general manager of the men’s basketball program, the Atlantic 10 school announced Wednesday.

Wojnarowski will oversee a wide range of responsibilities while working alongside coach Mark Schmidt and his staff. His duties will include focusing on name, image and likeness opportunities, transfer portal management, recruiting and alumni player relationships.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to return to St. Bonaventure with an opportunity to serve the university,” Wojnarowski said in a statement released by the school in Allegany, New York. “I’m hopeful to share with members of our community some best practices learned from the most successful franchises and minds in the NBA and committed to opening doors globally for our players both on and off the court.”

Wojnarowski graduated from St. Bonaventure with a journalism degree in 1991 and received an honorary doctorate from the school in 2022. The 55-year-old has worked at ESPN since 2017, and his decision to retire came even while he was still under a contract he signed with the broadcaster in 2022.

Wojnarowski, who previously worked at Yahoo Sports and The Record of New Jersey, was a two-time APSE columnist of the year and was voted the National Sports Media Association’s National Sportswriter of the year over a three-year span from 2017-19.

Social Media Posts from Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect Sound Exactly Like What You'd Hear at a Kamala Harris Rally

Schmidt described Wojnarowski’s addition to his staff as a “home run,” adding: “This move is critical to navigate the new landscape of college basketball in NIL, recruiting and retention.”

St. Bonaventure is located amid the Allegany Mountains in the southwest corner of New York, about a 90-minute drive south of Buffalo.

The Catholic school, with an enrollment of about 2,000 students, is seeking to capitalize on Wojnarowski’s name recognition, while following other programs that have created the role of GM in the NIL era. He is best known for breaking NBA news with what became known as “Woj Bombs” on social media.

“While we will miss his daily output, we completely understand his decision to make a lifestyle change and slow down a bit,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “We know he will continue to thrive in this next chapter, and he has our collective gratitude and support.”

Bob Beretta, St. Bonaventure vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, called Wojnarowski’s addition an “incredible opportunity” for the school to tap in to his many basketball connections.

“At a time of tremendous turbulence within the intercollegiate athletics enterprise, we are making a strong statement that St. Bonaventure continues to be on the forefront of change,” Beretta said. “The fact that the preeminent journalist in his field is willing to walk away from a lucrative media career to serve his alma mater in a support role is a testament to his love and passion for Bona.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

