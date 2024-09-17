You want to live in a country where you may speak freely without having your words distorted by dishonest actors. And you want the same for people with whom you disagree.

Hate-filled leftists, on the other hand, would extend you no such grace, for they regard themselves as your moral superiors and would silence or destroy you in an instant if they could.

Thanks to a clip that went viral Monday on the social media platform X, dishonest leftists have accused National Review Editor-in-Chief Rich Lowry of using the n-word during an appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show” — an accusation that Andy McCarthy, Lowry’s colleague at National Review, characterized as “ridiculous.”

At the :42 mark of the clip below, Lowry said something that sounded like the n-word.

Or, more accurately, it sounded that way to anyone who wanted to believe the worst about Lowry without investigating further.

Madeline Peltz of left-wing Media Matters, who posted the clip, qualifies as someone who wanted to believe the worst.

“Having a hard time coming to any conclusion besides the obvious one about what Rich Lowry catches himself blurting out here,” Peltz wrote in an accompanying post.

Having a hard time coming to any conclusion besides the obvious one about what Rich Lowry catches himself blurting out here pic.twitter.com/PFHQMCS8UP — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) September 16, 2024

Before circulating something slanderous, perhaps Peltz might have sought an alternative explanation.

In other words, did she really believe that Lowry used the n-word? Or did the opportunity to slander a longtime conservative magazine editor prove too tempting to resist?

Unfortunately, as of Tuesday morning, Peltz’s post had 8.7 million views.

Thus, other deranged leftists took her slanderous comment and ran with it.

Wow. Rich Lowry called Haitian immigrants “the n-word” at the 42 second mark here while defending Trump and Vance making up the story about Springfield, Ohio. Listen for yourself—it’s hard to hear it any other way. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/jiqoJT7aWv — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 16, 2024

Here’s Rich Lowry, Editor-In-Chief of the National Review, using the N-word to describe Haitians “by mistake” and Megyn Kelly’s reaction when they cut back to her.

She did not react to it. Just smiled.

This is what they ALL mean.

And why Trump and MAGA must lose.#Springfield pic.twitter.com/QbYwlNLbC3 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 16, 2024

Megan Kelly has never been happier having a guest come on her show to drop the N word. — Ritley (@RitleySammich) September 16, 2024

Rich Lowry is a vile racist. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 16, 2024

Meanwhile, McCarthy explained what Lowry actually said.

“Ridiculous. @richlowry (not tagged here, natch) obviously got crossed up between ‘immigrants’ (short i) and migrants (long i) — started mispronouncing ‘migrants’ with short i; instantly corrected himself with no embarrassment because it was patently a mispronunciation. Geez,” McCarthy wrote.

Ridiculous. @richlowry (not tagged here, natch) obviously got crossed up between ‘immigrants’ (short i) and migrants (long i) — started mispronouncing “migrants” with short i; instantly corrected himself with no embarrassment because it was patently a mispronunciation. Geez. https://t.co/a1EYDqp3kl — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 16, 2024

Lowry later confirmed McCarthy’s explanation.

Yep, this is exactly what happened—I began to mispronounce the word “migrants” and caught myself halfway through https://t.co/Y1wyvrkq8x — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 16, 2024

David French of The New York Times and Columbia University linguist John McWhorter — a black man, for those who still care about such things — also came to Lowry’s defense.

French called the mispronunciation a “tongue tied moment.” And McWhorter explained how it happened.

“He said ‘Haitian mai-gr …’ as a slip of the tongue for ‘migrant,’ carrying ‘Haitian”s ‘ay’ sound into the following word. People do this in ordinary speech now and then,” the linguist wrote in part.

I’ve known Rich for a long time. There is no chance that this was anything but a tongue tied moment. That word is alien to his character. Rich is a good man. https://t.co/hYbTQ7AYId — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 17, 2024

I second this. He said “Haitian mai-gr …” as a slip of the tongue for “migrant,” carrying “Haitian”‘s “ay” sound into the following word. People do this in ordinary speech now and then. And no, I’m not “downplaying racism.” We just need to look elsewhere for it than here. https://t.co/yyrsl0niIf — John McWhorter (@JohnHMcWhorter) September 17, 2024

Finally, Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire called Peltz “insanely dishonest” for circulating the slander.

Perhaps that’s because you’re insanely dishonest. Rich is one of the best people in American politics, and the suggestion that he just casually dropped the n-word and had to correct is disconnected from reality. See also @JohnHMcWhorter. https://t.co/fvTFqt9fdx — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 17, 2024

The idea that Lowry used the n-word should sound preposterous to everyone except leftists with minds addled by establishment propaganda.

Unfortunately, legions of those propagandized leftists have heard and repeated endless slanders about “racist” conservatives.

Still, we should not attribute their behavior to propaganda only.

After all, as they showed during the COVID scare and many times since, they hate you, and they want to believe the worst about you because it affords them an excuse to pose as your moral superiors and to eventually hurt you.

In short, you will never convince devoted leftists that Lowry had a simple “tongue tied moment.” What matters to them is that if enough people believe he actually used the n-word — and they want more than anything to believe it — then they can justify silencing Lowry and others like him.

