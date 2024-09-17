Share
Commentary
Rich Lowry of National Review, right, appeared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" with Megyn Kelly, left, and leftists are now making absurd racist claims against Lowry.
Commentary
Rich Lowry of National Review, right, appeared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" with Megyn Kelly, left, and leftists are now making absurd racist claims against Lowry. (@peltzmadeline / X screen shot)

Left Tries to Snare Conservative Media Figure in 'Ridiculous' N-Word Scandal After Clip from Megyn Kelly Show Goes Viral

 By Michael Schwarz  September 17, 2024 at 9:10am
Share

You want to live in a country where you may speak freely without having your words distorted by dishonest actors. And you want the same for people with whom you disagree.

Hate-filled leftists, on the other hand, would extend you no such grace, for they regard themselves as your moral superiors and would silence or destroy you in an instant if they could.

Thanks to a clip that went viral Monday on the social media platform X, dishonest leftists have accused National Review Editor-in-Chief Rich Lowry of using the n-word during an appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show” — an accusation that Andy McCarthy, Lowry’s colleague at National Review, characterized as “ridiculous.”

At the :42 mark of the clip below, Lowry said something that sounded like the n-word.

Or, more accurately, it sounded that way to anyone who wanted to believe the worst about Lowry without investigating further.

Trending:
Former FBI Assistant Director Says Assassination Suspect May Have Received 'Inside Information' from '3rd Party'

Madeline Peltz of left-wing Media Matters, who posted the clip, qualifies as someone who wanted to believe the worst.

“Having a hard time coming to any conclusion besides the obvious one about what Rich Lowry catches himself blurting out here,” Peltz wrote in an accompanying post.

Is Rich Lowry being wrongly attacked?

Before circulating something slanderous, perhaps Peltz might have sought an alternative explanation.

In other words, did she really believe that Lowry used the n-word? Or did the opportunity to slander a longtime conservative magazine editor prove too tempting to resist?

Unfortunately, as of Tuesday morning, Peltz’s post had 8.7 million views.

Thus, other deranged leftists took her slanderous comment and ran with it.

Related:
Megyn Kelly Torches Debate Moderators for Doing 'Exactly What Their Bosses Wanted' to Trump

Meanwhile, McCarthy explained what Lowry actually said.

“Ridiculous. @richlowry (not tagged here, natch) obviously got crossed up between ‘immigrants’ (short i) and migrants (long i) — started mispronouncing ‘migrants’ with short i; instantly corrected himself with no embarrassment because it was patently a mispronunciation. Geez,” McCarthy wrote.

Lowry later confirmed McCarthy’s explanation.

David French of The New York Times and Columbia University linguist John McWhorter — a black man, for those who still care about such things — also came to Lowry’s defense.

French called the mispronunciation a “tongue tied moment.” And McWhorter explained how it happened.

“He said ‘Haitian mai-gr …’ as a slip of the tongue for ‘migrant,’ carrying ‘Haitian”s ‘ay’ sound into the following word. People do this in ordinary speech now and then,” the linguist wrote in part.

Finally, Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire called Peltz “insanely dishonest” for circulating the slander.

The idea that Lowry used the n-word should sound preposterous to everyone except leftists with minds addled by establishment propaganda.

Unfortunately, legions of those propagandized leftists have heard and repeated endless slanders about “racist” conservatives.

Still, we should not attribute their behavior to propaganda only.

After all, as they showed during the COVID scare and many times since, they hate you, and they want to believe the worst about you because it affords them an excuse to pose as your moral superiors and to eventually hurt you.

In short, you will never convince devoted leftists that Lowry had a simple “tongue tied moment.” What matters to them is that if enough people believe he actually used the n-word — and they want more than anything to believe it — then they can justify silencing Lowry and others like him.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Left Tries to Snare Conservative Media Figure in 'Ridiculous' N-Word Scandal After Clip from Megyn Kelly Show Goes Viral
Matt Walsh Documentary 'Am I Racist?' Hits 2024 Milestone, Stacks Up with Lauded Disney Nature Film
Former FBI Assistant Director Says Assassination Suspect May Have Received 'Inside Information' from '3rd Party'
Trump Reportedly Set to Do What Kamala Harris Won't - Visit Springfield, Ohio
Trump Had Less Secret Service Security at Golf Course Because 'He's Not the Sitting President,' Sheriff Says
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation