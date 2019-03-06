Father of UK teen who joined IS says don’t scrap citizenship

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SUNAMGANJ, Bangladesh (AP) — The father of a British teenager who joined the Islamic State group in Syria says his daughter’s citizenship shouldn’t be canceled.

Shamima Begum fled London to travel to Syria to marry IS fighters in 2015 at a time when the group’s online recruitment program lured many impressionable young people to its self-proclaimed caliphate.

Begum, now 19, resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and said recently she wants to come home. But her apparent lack of remorse has triggered criticism in Britain. She married a Dutch man who wants to take her to the Netherlands with their newborn son.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked Begum’s citizenship.

Begum’s father, Ahmed Ali, said Tuesday in his Bangladeshi village he’d still request that the British government allow his daughter to come back.

