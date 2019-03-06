SECTIONS
Father of UK teen who joined IS says don’t scrap citizenship

In this image made from video taken Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Ahmed Ali, the father of a British teenager Shamima Begum who ran away to join the Islamic State group in Syria, speaks during an interview Tuesday from his village of Sunamganu, 181 kilometers (112 miles) northeast of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Ali, 60, said his daughter’s citizenship should not be canceled and that she could be punished in the United Kingdom if it was determined she had committed a crime. (AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 12:20am
SUNAMGANJ, Bangladesh (AP) — The father of a British teenager who joined the Islamic State group in Syria says his daughter’s citizenship shouldn’t be canceled.

Shamima Begum fled London to travel to Syria to marry IS fighters in 2015 at a time when the group’s online recruitment program lured many impressionable young people to its self-proclaimed caliphate.

Begum, now 19, resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and said recently she wants to come home. But her apparent lack of remorse has triggered criticism in Britain. She married a Dutch man who wants to take her to the Netherlands with their newborn son.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked Begum’s citizenship.

Begum’s father, Ahmed Ali, said Tuesday in his Bangladeshi village he’d still request that the British government allow his daughter to come back.

