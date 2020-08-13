SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Federal Appeals Court: Male-Only Draft Is Constitutional

Saluting soldiers are seen in this stock image.bwilking / Getty ImagesSaluting soldiers are seen in this stock image. (bwilking / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 13, 2020 at 8:23am
P Share Print

A federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system on Thursday, citing a 1981 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said “only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent.”

The case was argued in March and was the result of a lawsuit by the National Coalition for Men and two men challenging the male-only draft.

Their argument had been that the the 1981 case was decided at a time when women were largely absent from combat.

There was no dissent in Thursday’s ruling from a three-judge panel. Plaintiffs in the case could seek a rehearing before the full court or go to the Supreme Court.

TRENDING: Scientists Reveal Certain Masks May Be More Dangerous Than Wearing None At All

The U.S. government stopped drafting young men into the military in 1973. But every male must still register for the draft when he turns 18.

Earlier this year — after the arguments before the 5th Circuit — a federal commission recommended including women in the military draft system.

“The Commission concluded that the time is right to extend Selective Service System registration to include men and women, between the ages of 18 and 26. This is a necessary and fair step, making it possible to draw on the talent of a unified Nation in a time of national emergency,” a summary to the commission’s final report said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Federal Appeals Court: Male-Only Draft Is Constitutional
Trump Mediates Historic Peace Agreement Between Israel, United Arab Emirates
Demoted Milwaukee Police Chief: 'The Facts Will Come Out'
Weekly Jobless Claims Hit Milestone Not Seen in 5 Months
US Commander: Threat of Islamic State Looms Large in Syria
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×