Fiat Chrysler CEO says company strong enough to stand alone

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler’s new CEO says major job cuts or an alliance with other automakers are not in the plans for Italian-American automaker.

Mike Manley says the company downsized its workforce significantly a decade ago, and smaller cuts have been made since. So unlike crosstown rivals Ford and General Motors, he doesn’t expect any “big bang event.”

Manley took over for the late Sergio Marchionne last year. Three years ago, Marchionne was shopping for a partner and said the industry needed to consolidate to better share huge capital investment costs.

But Manley says FCA is now in a different position and can go it alone. He says at the Detroit auto show that the company has the resources and the balance sheet to stand on its own.

